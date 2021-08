Watch more on iWantTFC

Metro Manila residents will be allowed to walk around, jog, and bike for exercise when the region returns to the toughest of 4 lockdown levels to contain the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant, Malacañang said on Thursday.

"Allowed po 'yan, pero dapat d'yan lang sa vicinity n'yo or sa inyong barangay," said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

(Those are allowed, but should be limited within your vicinity or your barangay.)

"Siyempre po, panahon ng ECQ, kinakailangan exercise pa rin," he said in a press briefing.

(Of course, exercise is still necessary during ECQ.)

However, the official said basketball, swimming, and playing at tennis courts would be prohibited during the ECQ period from Aug. 16 to 20.