Remulla insists no one will be spared in drug-war review

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 04 2022 02:07 AM

Justice Sec. Boying Remulla said his department will spare no one in its review of drug-war cases during the Duterte administration.

He also vowed to provide the International Criminal Court with details on the anti-narcotics campaign ahead of the Court's deadline for the government next month. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 3, 2022
