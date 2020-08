Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

A whistleblower accused officials of the embattled Philippine Health Insurance Corporation of stealing some P15 billion from the agency. Atty. Thorrsson Keith made that claim during a Senate hearing on alleged corruption in the state-run firm.

Meanwhile, a senior vice president of PhilHealth warned the agency could collapse by 2022 if left without additional subsidy from the government. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 4, 2020