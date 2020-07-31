Police have surveillance footage of PCSO official’s killers

The Mandaluyong police said Friday it was looking into surveillance videos to get clues on the identity of gunmen who killed an official of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) in a broad daylight ambush.

The gunmen were on board 2 motorcycles when they shot PCSO board secretary Wesley Barayuga, who was on board his Mitsubishi Strada when it was blocked by another car that might be involved in the crime around 3 p.m. Thursday, said Mandaluyong police chief Police Col. Hector Grijaldo.

The gunmen were wearing masks, helmets and ball caps, he said.

“Pinag-aaralan po namin kung paano trumabaho po iyong suspect. Nakita po namin sa CCTV, parang hired killer po talaga ito at ito po’y isang planado pong pagpatay sa biktima,” he told ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo.

(We are studying how the suspect carried out the hit. We saw in the CCTV that this might be a hired killer and the killing was planned.)

“Wala po tayong sapat na pagkakakilanlan doon sa suspect,” he added.

(We don’t have enough info to identify the suspect.)



The killing might be linked to personal affairs or the suspect’s job, said the police official.

As PCSO board secretary, Barayuga handled contracts and might have rejected some gambling operations.

The victim is a former police general in Western Visayas. He had filed and also faced cases before he retired from the police force, said Grijaldo, who did not give additional details.

Watch his full interview here.

TeleRadyo, July 31, 2020