Sotto says retirement 'first option' in 2022

Senate President Vicente Sotto III said Tuesday retirement would be his "first option" in 2022 instead of running for higher office.

"We have a saying in Tagalog: Mahirap magsalita nang tapos. But my priority, my first option is to retire. I’ve been in government for almost 30 years," he told ANC. "It’s not really that easy to think about coming up or running for a higher office."

Sotto said the National People's Coalition party, to which he belonged, was "crippled" by the death of its chairman, tycoon Eduardo "Danding" Cojuangco.

"Depende, tingnan natin (it depends, let's see)," Sotto said of joining the 2022 elections. "I cannot say yes, I cannot say no at this point."

ANC, July 28, 2020