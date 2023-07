Watch more on iWantTFC

Some major roads in Metro Manila are still submerged in flood as Typhoon Egay continues to bring heavy rains in the country’s capital region.

In Valenzuela City, heavy downpour triggered gutter deep floods in the same reported areas yesterday particularly in G. Lazaro Street, Arkong Bato, Daladanan, and Mac arthur hi-way.

Meanwhile, floods estimated to be 3-5 inches deep were recorded along C3 road and Dagat-Dagatan road in Malabon City.

No floods were recorded in Caloocan and Quezon City but both cities were battered with strong winds and moderate to heavy rains overnight.

All affected areas are still passable to all kinds of vehicles. The floods have not affected the flow of traffic as of posting.

PAGASA earlier lifted the typhoon wind signal warning in Metro Manila but is still advising everyone to prepare for possible floods especially in low lying areas due to occasional rains expected throughout the day.