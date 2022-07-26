Home  >  News

Medical experts welcome Marcos plans for health sector

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 27 2022 12:15 AM

Medical experts lauded the plans of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the country's health sector. A health workers' group, however, found his plans lacking on specifics to improve their working conditions. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 26, 2022
