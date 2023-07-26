Home > News Thousands of passengers stranded in ports nationwide due to 'Egay' ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 26 2023 10:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Thousands of travelers are stranded in various air and sea ports in the Philippines due to typhoon Egay. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 26, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight passengers stranded typhoon Egay EgayPH bagyong Egay /sports/07/26/23/mma-pacio-says-brooks-vs-musumeci-bout-a-toss-up/video/entertainment/07/26/23/filipino-impersonator-willie-nepomuceno-dies-at-75/sports/07/26/23/feu-triumphs-over-letran-clinches-top-seed-in-group-b/sports/07/26/23/japan-and-spain-roll-into-womens-world-cup-last-16/video/business/07/26/23/philippine-shares-close-at-6679