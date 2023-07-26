Home  >  News

Thousands of passengers stranded in ports nationwide due to 'Egay'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 26 2023 10:45 PM

Thousands of travelers are stranded in various air and sea ports in the Philippines due to typhoon Egay. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 26, 2023
