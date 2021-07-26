Home  >  News

SONA 2021: Duterte tiniyak ang pagdating ng COVID-19 vaccines

Posted at Jul 26 2021 11:30 PM

Tinuldukan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang kanyang huling SONA sa pagtalakay sa mga hamon at banta na dala ng COVID-19 pandemic. Nagpa-Patrol, Willard Cheng. TV Patrol, Lunes, 26 Hulyo 2021

