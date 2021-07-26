SONA 2021: Duterte tiniyak ang pagdating ng COVID-19 vaccines
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 26 2021 11:30 PM
PatrolPh, Tagalog news, balita, TV Patrol, TV PATROL TOP, SONA, State of the Nation Address, Rodrigo Duterte, Duterte last SONA, ulat sa bayan, #SONA2021, SONA 2021, pandemic, bakuna, vaccine, coronavirus, COVID-19
- /life/07/28/21/magkaibigang-taga-samar-gumawa-ng-leaf-art-para-bigyang-pugay-si-hidilyn-diaz
- /news/07/28/21/house-passes-bill-seeking-to-standardize-licensure-of-physical-therapists
- /entertainment/07/28/21/sb19-concert
- /video/sports/07/28/21/ph-boxer-petecio-advances-to-olympic-semis-assured-of-a-medal-in-womens-featherweight-boxing
- /video/sports/07/28/21/hidilyn-diaz-olympics-gold-medal-hero-welcome