Duterte tells lawmakers in jest: I’ll give cue, you clap

President Rodrigo Duterte in jest told lawmakers on Monday to "clap your hands" when he gives the signal during his final State of the Nation Address.

"Sigurado kayo sa pinalakpakan ninyo?" Duterte said, after an applause from his audience at the Batasang Pambansa.

(Are you sure with what you applauded?)

"I will just give the cue and then you clap your hands. Biro lang 'yon ha," he added.

(That is just a joke.)

At another point in his SONA, he said, "Madali namang magpalakpak, ang basa ang mahirap."

This remark drew amused applause from his audience.

(It's easy to clap, reading is hard.)

