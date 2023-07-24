Home  >  News

Typhoon Egay brings heavy rains, strong winds

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 24 2023 11:31 PM

More than 11,000 people in the Philippine regions of Western Visayas and Northern Mindanao are feeling the effects of Typhoon Egay.

Sea travel has been suspended in the provinces of Occidental Mindoro and Batangas. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 24, 2023
