MANILA — A lawmaker expects President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will reveal his "grand national ambition" for the country during his first State of the Nation Address on Monday, July 25.

According to Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda, Marcos' maiden SONA is "critical" because the President did not go into the details during his inaugural address.

"Given the kind of mandate he has, 62 percent, unprecedented in terms of the number, one would really have to expect from President Marcos an articulation of a grand national ambition for where he wants this country [to go]," he told ANC Friday.

Marcos was elected by a majority in the May 9 elections after garnering over 31.1 million votes.

"I think in general 'yung mas expected natin... anong klaseng Pilipinas ang iiiwanan niya sa 2028," Salceda added.

(We expect him to explain what kind of Philippines he will leave in 2028.)

The lawmaker noted that Marcos' plans had been expressed by his Cabinet. These include reducing poverty, increasing the country's gross domestic product, and lowering national debt.

With the "best and brightest Cabinet" he's ever seen, Salceda is optimistic Marcos will set up "desirably ambitious targets for the Philippines."

The chairperson of the House Ways and Means Committee also expects Marcos to tackle priority issues such as the elevated inflation and creation of more jobs.

"He must have very specific programs in order to help those who are being affected by the high inflation," he said.