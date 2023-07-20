Home  >  News

Military, defense officials welcome Brawner’s appointment as AFP chief

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 20 2023 11:00 PM

Philippine military and defense officials welcomed the appointment of Lieutenant General Romeo Brawner Jr. as Armed Forces chief. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 20, 2023
 
