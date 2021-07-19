Home  >  News

Umano'y paglabag sa protocols sa parke sa Marikina ikinadismaya ng netizen

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 19 2021 08:17 PM

Nadismaya ang isang Bayan Patroller matapos mapansing hindi nasusunod ang physical distancing at iba pang health protocols sa parke sa Marikina City. Nagpa-Patrol, Kori Quintos. TV Patrol, Lunes, 19 Hulyo 2021. 

