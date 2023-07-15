Home > News DSWD may nakahandang food packs para sa mga maapektuhan ng habagat ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 15 2023 07:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Tiniyak ng Department of Social Welfare and Development na nakahanda ang higit 1 milyong food packs para sa mga posibleng maapektuhan ng bagyong Dodong at habagat. Nagpa-Patrol, Victoria Tulad. TV Patrol, Sabado, 15 Hulyo 2023 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol Read More: DSWD Department of Social Welfare and Development food packs habagat bagyong Dodong /news/07/15/23/doh-on-aspartame-limit-eating-ultra-processed-food-drinks/sports/07/15/23/pba-on-tour-magnolia-stays-unbeaten-with-romp-over-rain-or-shine/overseas/07/15/23/chocolate-queen-ng-cebu-nagbahagi-ng-kaalaman-sa-sg/entertainment/07/15/23/1mx-music-festival-sa-sydney-australia-sa-oct-8-na/video/entertainment/07/15/23/seven-ni-jungkook-humakot-ng-higit-40-m-views