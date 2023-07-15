Home  >  News

DSWD may nakahandang food packs para sa mga maapektuhan ng habagat

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 15 2023 07:33 PM

Tiniyak ng Department of Social Welfare and Development na nakahanda ang higit 1 milyong food packs para sa mga posibleng maapektuhan ng bagyong Dodong at habagat. Nagpa-Patrol, Victoria Tulad. TV Patrol, Sabado, 15 Hulyo 2023

