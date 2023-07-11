Home > News DENR eyes water conservation through repair of leaking pipes ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 11 2023 11:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine environment department hopes to conserve water and reduce the government's water bills through the repair of leaking pipes. This is part of the government's strategy to mitigate an impending water shortage due to the El Nino phenomenon. Raphael Bosano has the details.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 11, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: DENR Philippine environment department government water bills /video/news/07/11/23/paf-us-planes-followed-proper-channels-within-ph-airspace/overseas/07/11/23/obra-ng-mag-asawang-pinoy-visual-artists-tampok-sa-indonesia/sports/07/11/23/ph-men-eye-quarterfinals-of-avc-challenge-cup/sports/07/11/23/fiba-gilas-womens-u-16-crushes-maldives-by-122-points/sports/07/11/23/efren-bata-reyes-nagpakitang-gilas-sa-jakarta-indonesia