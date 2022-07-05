BFAR raises 'red tide' alert in 5 areas

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) on Tuesday advised the public to avoid consuming shellfish from 5 areas affected by paralytic shellfish poison or more known as red tide.

As of June 30, 2022, shellfish from the following coastal areas have been deemed unsafe for human consumption:

Milagros, Masbate

Dauis and Tagbilaran, Bohol

Dumanquilas Bay, Zamboanga del Sur

Litalit Bay, Surigao del Norte

Lianga Bay, Surigao del Sur

"Wag bumili, wag magbenta at wag magluwas ng kahit na anong shellfish at alamang mula doon sa mga nabanggit na lugar," said Nazzer Briguera, chief information officer of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

But Briguera clarified that fish and other seafood such as shrimps and squids from the said areas are safe for consumption.

"Tiyakin lamang na ang mga ito ay sariwa, nilinis ng maayos at tinanggalan ng mga lamang loob lalo na po yung isda bago lutuin at kainin," he said.