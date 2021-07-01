Palace says to look into World Bank report on low proficiency of Pinoy students
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 01 2021 02:56 PM | Updated as of Jul 01 2021 03:54 PM
World Bank, PISA, Filipino students proficiency, face to face classes, in person classes, DepEd, pilot face to face, education, pandemic learning, blended learning, COVID, coronavirus, COVID Philippines, COVID surge, COVID updates, COVID latest Philippines
- /news/07/02/21/deped-world-bank-report-education-philippines
- /entertainment/07/02/21/gigi-de-lana-hopes-to-become-a-regular-on-asap-work-with-gloc-9
- /business/07/02/21/130-nations-back-global-tax-reform-deal-covering-multinational-firms
- /entertainment/07/02/21/julia-montes-finally-admits-shes-in-love
- /sports/07/02/21/nba-with-stars-sidelined-bucks-top-hawks-for-3-2-series-edge