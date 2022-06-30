Home  >  News

WATCH: Marcos takes oath as 17th President of the Philippines

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 30 2022 12:20 PM

Ferdinand Marcos Jr was sworn in as Philippine president on Thursday, completing a decades-long effort to restore the clan to the country's highest office.

Marcos took his oath at noon, as mandated by the constitution, in front of hundreds of local and foreign dignitaries as well as journalists and supporters at the National Museum in Manila.

- With reports from Agence France-Presse
