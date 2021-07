PDP-Laban rift widens as Duterte, Pacquiao rumble

Watch more in iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte gets ready to rumble with his ruling party's president boxing icon and senator Manny Pacquiao. Duterte threatens to knock out Pacquiao in the 2022 election campaign if the senator can't show proof linking administration officials to alleged widespread corruption. Pacquiao isn't backing down from this showdown with Duterte. Joyce Balancio has tonight's Top Story. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 29, 2021