Home  >  News

IATF, Cebu fail to settle conflict over quarantine protocol for arriving travelers

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 29 2021 11:26 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

A meeting between officials from the national government and Cebu province fails to settle their differences on quarantine protocols for inbound travelers. Details from Jacque Manabat. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 29, 2021
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   IATF   Cebu province   COVID-19 protocols   quarantine protocol   IATF Cebu  