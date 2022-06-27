Home  >  News

PH authorities hold civic, military parade rehearsals for Marcos Jr. inauguration

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 27 2022 10:12 PM

Filipinos got a preview of the civic and military parades for the Marcos inauguration on Thursday.

The rehearsals were held as authorities appealed to anti-Marcos groups to stage their protests online. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 27, 2022
 
