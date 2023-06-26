Home  >  News

38 provinces could experience dry spells, drought due to El Niño: PAGASA

Posted at Jun 26 2023 11:41 PM

A Philippine farmers group warned of more expensive local rice supplies resulting from the potential adverse effect of the El Niño phenomenon on over three dozen rice-producing provinces. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 26, 2023
