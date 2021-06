Duterte to meet lawmakers on Bayanihan laws, address the public later Thursday

Watch more in iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte later Thursday will meet lawmakers to tackle Bayanihan laws meant to address the COVID-19 pandemic, and may also address the public, Malacañang said.

Duterte in particular will tackle the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan 2) that allowed the President to realign funds for coronavirus response, and the proposed Bayanihan 3 which would be the country's third stimulus package for the pandemic, said his spokesman Harry Roque.

The Palace said last week that the government has yet to spend about P18 billion under the Bayanihan 2, which would expire on June 30.

The meeting on the Bayanihan measures "will occur after the ceremonial signing of several bills again," Roque said in a press briefing.

"Beyond that I have no further information," he said, when asked what position the President would offer lawmakers regarding the two spending plans.

"Alam n’yo naman po kapag mayroong public events gaya ng signing ng laws, reenactment of the signing of laws, meron din siyang talumpati," he said.

(You already know that when there are public events like the signing or reenactment of the signing of laws, he also has a speech.)

Duterte could personally address the demise of his predecessor, former President Benigno Aquino III during the scheduled speech.