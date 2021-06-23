BI to deport, blacklist foreigners evading quarantine protocols

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA— The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Wednesday reminded foreigners who are allowed to travel to the Philippines to not evade quarantine protocols by presenting fake bookings or else face deportation and blacklisting.

“Kung sila ay nagpakita ng fake na booking, unconfirmed booking, peke po 'yung mga bookings na ipinapakita nila, pwede silang ibalik sa amin para ipapa-deport natin and kasama niyan ipapa-blacklist natin, hindi papayagang makabalik sa bansa,” said BI spokesperson, Dana Sandoval.

(If they present fake or unconfirmed bookings, they will be sent back to us and we will initiate deportation including blacklisting so they won't be able to return to the country.)



In the program Kwentuhang Lokal on TeleRadyo, Sandoval said the BI is only allowing three categories of travelers to enter the Philippines: those who are Filipino citizens, the balikbayans, including the spouse or children of Filipinos or former Filipinos who are traveling with them, and foreign nationals—like students, professionals and even residents who retired in the Philippines but have valid and existing visas in the country and alien certificate registration identification cards.

Tourists are not yet allowed to enter the Philippines.

“They have to present their quarantine booking for at least 10 days. It has to be a government-accredited facility para mag-undergo sila ng quarantine pagdating dito sa Pilipinas,” she said.

Travelers fully vaccinated in the Philippines are required 7 days of quarantine, provided that they show proof that they have been inoculated.

Sandoval said the Philippines has existing travel restrictions in 7 countries: India, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

“Anyone coming from these countries, unless they are Filipinos who are part of the repatriation efforts, hindi po muna natin papayagan. This is because nakita po ng IATF na ito po kailangang gawin para mapigilan ang pagpasok ng mga bagong variants sa bansa,” she said.

(Anyone coming from these countries, unless they are Filipinos who are part of the repatriation efforts, we will not yet allow. The IATF saw the need to do this to prevent the spread of new variants in the country.)

- TeleRadyo 23 June 2021