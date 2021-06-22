Home  >  News

ANC

PH government's erratic face shield rules cause confusion

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 22 2021 10:20 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Philippine government insists there's nothing wrong with its erratic rules on the required use of face shields.

But several senators disagree. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 22, 2021
Read More:  The World Tonight   ANC   face shields   mandatory face shield us   face shield rule   COVID-19   coronavirus   quarantine health protocols  