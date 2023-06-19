Vape stores na malapit sa mga eskuwelahan sinalakay

Watch more on iWantTFC

Sinalakay ng pinagsanib na puwersa ng Department of Trade and Industry at Bureau of Internal Revenue ang ilang tindahang nagbebenta ng vape products sa Maynila na malapit sa eskuwelahan at tambayan ng mga kabataan. Nagpa-Patrol, Alvin Elchico. TV Patrol, Lunes, 19 Hunyo 2023