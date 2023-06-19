Home  >  News

Vape stores na malapit sa mga eskuwelahan sinalakay

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 19 2023 08:11 PM

Sinalakay ng pinagsanib na puwersa ng Department of Trade and Industry at Bureau of Internal Revenue ang ilang tindahang nagbebenta ng vape products sa Maynila na malapit sa eskuwelahan at tambayan ng mga kabataan. Nagpa-Patrol, Alvin Elchico. TV Patrol, Lunes, 19 Hunyo 2023

