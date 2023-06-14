Disaster officials call on LGUs, Coast Guard to keep Taal Volcano island off limits to people
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 14 2023 10:30 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo
- /video/news/06/14/23/aircraft-problem-delays-marcos-visit-to-south-cotabato
- /video/news/06/14/23/2-terrorists-killed-in-lanao-del-norte
- /overseas/06/14/23/fil-am-authors-book-on-lumpiang-shanghai
- /overseas/06/14/23/fil-am-brutally-assaulted-in-las-vegas
- /entertainment/06/14/23/the-bottoming-process-talents-on-telling-fil-am-story