Home  >  News

Disaster officials call on LGUs, Coast Guard to keep Taal Volcano island off limits to people

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 14 2023 10:30 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Regional disaster officials want stricter monitoring of Taal Volcano island in the Philippines after an inspection showed people staying in the area.

Meanwhile, the Protected Area Management Board said tourism activities in Taal Lake remains available, contrary to the advisory of the Department of Tourism. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 14, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Taal Volcano   disaster   DENR   danger zone  