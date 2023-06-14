Home > News 2 terrorists, including leader behind Marawi siege, killed in Lanao del Norte ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 14 2023 10:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine military said it has killed two Islamic State terrorists. One of them was behind the 2017 siege of Marawi City. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 14, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Islamic State Maute terrorism Marawi siege Abu Zacharia ISIS /overseas/06/14/23/fil-am-authors-book-on-lumpiang-shanghai/sports/06/14/23/mendiolas-travis-creates-signature-pfl-moment-in-season-ender/sports/06/14/23/undermanned-ginebra-picks-up-first-win-in-preseason/business/06/14/23/philtoa-grabtour-shelved-for-now/entertainment/06/14/23/batang-quiapo-chicky-sinalang-si-mokang-sa-bagong-bar