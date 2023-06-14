Home  >  News

2 terrorists, including leader behind Marawi siege, killed in Lanao del Norte

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 14 2023 10:22 PM

The Philippine military said it has killed two Islamic State terrorists.

One of them was behind the 2017 siege of Marawi City. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 14, 2023
