Phivolcs recommends immediate evacuation from Mayon danger zone

Posted at Jun 08 2023 10:42 PM

Volcanologists are urging nearby communities to evacuate as Mayon shows signs of an impending hazardous eruption. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 8, 2023
 
