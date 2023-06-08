Home  >  News

Office of Civil Defense prepares for possible Taal eruption

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 08 2023 11:05 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine province of Batangas joined a nationwide earthquake drill while it prepares for a possible eruption of Taal Volcano. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 8, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Taal Volcano   Batangas   OCD   Office of Civil Defense   Phivolcs   eruption  