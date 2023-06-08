Home  >  News

De Lima ‘disappointed but hopeful’ over denial of bail

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 08 2023 11:11 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Lawyers for detained former Senator Leila de Lima will appeal a court decision that denied her bail petition.

De Lima said she is seeking vindication, not mercy. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 8, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Leila de Lima   illegal drugs   war on drugs   bail petition  