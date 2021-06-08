Home  >  News

COVID-19 epicenter shifts to Davao City

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 08 2021 09:51 PM

The COVID-19 epicenter in the Philippines shifts to President Rodrigo Duterte's hometown.

Davao City has now surpasses Metro Manila's most populated urban area in the average number of new COVID-19 cases.

The president's spokesman quickly rejected this as an unfair comparison. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 8, 2021
 
