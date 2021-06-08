COVID-19 epicenter shifts to Davao City
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 08 2021 09:51 PM
The World Tonight, Rodrigo Duterte, Davao City, Quezon City, COVID-19, coronavirus, COVID-19 epicenter Davao City, coronavirus cases Davao City
- /overseas/06/09/21/el-chapos-wife-to-plead-guilty-to-helping-him-run-drug-empire-ny-times
- /overseas/06/09/21/porn-during-pandemic-half-of-britons-viewed-adult-websites-last-year-regulator-says
- /news/06/09/21/9-sugatan-sa-pag-araro-ng-pick-up-sa-transport-terminal-sa-capiz
- /news/06/09/21/southern-ph-medical-center-to-add-beds-as-covid-19-cases-rise-in-davao
- /news/06/09/21/doh-calabarzon-cases-declining-despite-recent-high-number-of-daily-average-cases