Home > News Herbosa seeks support in solving health sector woes ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 07 2023 11:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The new Philippine health secretary vows to adopt measures that will stop the exodus of the country's medical workers. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 7, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight health DOH Department of Health Ted Herbosa /video/news/06/07/23/teodoro-vows-to-reform-pension-fund-of-military-uniformed-personnel/video/news/06/07/23/diokno-dismisses-maharlika-fund-criticism-from-up-school-of-economics/sports/06/07/23/revamped-stallion-looks-to-maintain-momentum-for-copa-2023/video/news/06/07/23/court-denies-ex-sen-de-limas-bail-petition/life/06/07/23/portuguese-pocketbook-edition-ng-noli-me-tangere-mababasa-na