Home  >  News

Herbosa seeks support in solving health sector woes

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 07 2023 11:19 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The new Philippine health secretary vows to adopt measures that will stop the exodus of the country's medical workers. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 7, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   health   DOH   Department of Health   Ted Herbosa  