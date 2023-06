Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Chedeng has intensified into a tropical storm as it hovers over the Philippine Sea, state weather bureau PAGASA said Wednesday.

In its latest tropical cyclone bulletin, PAGASA said Chedeng was last seen 1,060 km east of southeastern Luzon.

Chedeng is packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center and gusts of up to 90 kph. It is moving west northwestward at 10 kph.

Chedeng is unlikely to directly bring heavy rainfall over any portion of the country in the next 3 to 5 days, and is not expected to affect Philippine weather.

It is expected to move generally northwestward or west northwestward from Wednesday through mid-Friday, before turning more northward or north northeastward for the rest of Friday through weekend.

"Throughout the forecast period, Chedeng will remain far from the Philippine landmass," PAGASA said.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon or habagat is affecting the western section of Southern Luzon.

Palawan will have cloudy skies with rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the habagat, while Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.