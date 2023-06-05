Home  >  News

Marcos names Gibo Teodoro as DND chief, Ted Herbosa as health secretary

Posted at Jun 05 2023 11:10 PM

Major changes in the cabinet of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

He appointed new secretaries to the health and defense departments, which had been led previously by officers in charge. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 5, 2023
 
