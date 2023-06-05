Home > News Marcos names Gibo Teodoro as DND chief, Ted Herbosa as health secretary ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 05 2023 11:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Major changes in the cabinet of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. He appointed new secretaries to the health and defense departments, which had been led previously by officers in charge. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 5, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Ferdinand Marcos Jr. DND Department of National Defense Gibo Teodoro Ted Herbosa DOH Department of Health /business/06/05/23/nueva-ecija-farmers-seek-help-in-selling-squash-in-warehouses/news/06/05/23/da-official-faces-graft-complaint-over-smuggled-sugar/news/06/05/23/phivolcs-tells-residents-near-taal-volcano-to-stay-indoors/news/06/05/23/nhcp-lights-up-led-wall-to-celeb-125th-ph-independence/entertainment/06/05/23/super-junior-returning-to-ph-in-july-for-fan-party