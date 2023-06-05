Home > News Chinese embassy official says South China Sea issue ‘very small part’ of PH-China relations ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 05 2023 11:40 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A Chinese embassy official in Manila downplayed tensions with the Philippines over the recent deployment by both sides of buoys in the West Philippine Sea. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 5, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight China South China Sea West Philippine Sea PH-China relations /news/06/06/23/fire-in-manila-central-post-office-an-accident-bfp/overseas/06/06/23/japan-sc-upholds-mans-death-sentence-for-manila-murders/video/business/06/05/23/psei-posts-modest-gains-to-close-higher/video/business/06/05/23/ph-govt-to-privatize-p25-b-worth-of-assets-this-year/video/news/06/05/23/residents-living-near-taal-volcano-complain-of-foul-odor-health-problems