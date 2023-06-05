Home  >  News

Chinese embassy official says South China Sea issue ‘very small part’ of PH-China relations

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 05 2023 11:40 PM

A Chinese embassy official in Manila downplayed tensions with the Philippines over the recent deployment by both sides of buoys in the West Philippine Sea. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 5, 2023
 
