Posporo, lighter bawal na sa MRT

MAYNILA — Pinaiiral ngayon ng pamunuan ng MRT-3 ang mahigpit at maigting na seguridad sa buong linya nito.

Ito ay alinsunod sa inilabas na anunsiyo ng Office for Transportation Security na siguruhing istriktong naipatutupad ang security plan ng mga transport operators sa bansa matapos maiulat ang ilang insidente ng pambobomba sa Mindanao.

Sumasailalim sa masusing baggage checking at screening at inspection at control ng mga ipinagbabawal na kagamitan ang lahat ng mga pasahero at kawani bago makapasok sa loob ng mga estasyon.

Meron ding rumorondang K-9 units na mula sa Philippine Coast Guard sa North Avenue, Quezon Avenue at Cubao stations. Ito ay ginagawa sa buong estasyon ng MRT-3.

Mahigpit na ipinagbabawal ang pagpasok ng anumang uri ng armas o ammunition sa loob, gayundin ang patalim o kahit anong matutulis at nakakahiwa na mga bagay; explosives and incendiary substances; flammable o madaling magliyab at nakalalason na mga gas at kemikal; at mga mapanganib na kagamitan at kemikal gaya ng mga pesticides, muriatic acid, liquid hydrogen, at iba pa.

Hiningi rin ng pamunuan sa mga pasahero na kaagad na ipagbigay-alam sa mga security personnel at marshal sakaling may mamataan silang anumang kahina-hinalang bagay o taong may kahina-hinalang kilos.

May awtoridad ang mga security marshal na huwag pasakayin o pababain ang mga pasaherong susuway sa ipinatutupad na mga patakaran ng linya.

Patuloy pa rin ang pamamahagi ng libreng sakay ng pamunuan ng MRT-3 sa mga pasahero, na magtatagal hanggang katapusan nitong Hunyo. — Ulat ni Nico Bagsic, ABS-CBN News