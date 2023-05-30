Home  >  News

Some senators want NGCP to refund fees collected from customers

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 30 2023 11:14 PM

The Philippine energy regulator said it will examine the call of some senators for the national power grid operator to give a refund to customers. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 30, 2023
