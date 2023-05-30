Home > News Some senators want NGCP to refund fees collected from customers ABS-CBN News Posted at May 30 2023 11:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine energy regulator said it will examine the call of some senators for the national power grid operator to give a refund to customers. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 30, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC, ANC promo Read More: The World Tonight ANC NGCP National Grid Corporation of the Philippines power supply /news/05/31/23/49-magnitude-quake-hits-quezon-province-tremor-felt-in-ncr/entertainment/05/31/23/in-one-night-all-3-abs-cbn-primetime-series-set-new-record/news/05/30/23/arroyo-joins-marcos-jr-romualdez-at-malacanang-event/entertainment/05/30/23/408k-live-viewers-batang-quiapo-sets-new-online-record/business/05/30/23/amyenda-sa-senado-gfis-goccs-bawal-mamuhunan-sa-mif