More sectors prioritized in Philippine vaccine drive

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 28 2021 11:32 PM

More sectors are added yet again to the Philippine government's priority list for COVID vaccinations. The details from Pia Gutierrez. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 28, 2021
