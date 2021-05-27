Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Binatilyong may autism di nang-agaw ng baril ng pulis: testigo

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 27 2021 08:00 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Lumutang na at nagbigay ng salaysay sa National Bureau of Investigation ang isa sa mga nakakita nang mabaril si Edwin Arnigo noong Linggo sa operasyon ng mga pulis sa Valenzuela City. Nangangamba ngayon sa kaniyang seguridad ang testigo. Nagpa-Patrol, Raya Capulong. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 27 Mayo 2021

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   Edwin Arnigo   Valenzuela   Philippine National Police   National Bureau of Investigation   witness   Arnigo shooting witness   TV Patrol   Raya Capulong   child with autism   person with autism  