WHO clarifies monkeypox not a sexually transmitted disease

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 26 2022 12:25 AM

Officials of the World Health Organization clarified how the monkeypox virus is transmitted. The Department of Health, meanwhile, vowed to keep in place measures against emerging infectious diseases. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 25, 2022
