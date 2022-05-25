Home  >  News

Congress proclaims Marcos, Duterte-Carpio as winners in presidential, VP races

Posted at May 26 2022 12:16 AM

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. was officially proclaimed as the Philippine president on Wednesday. Marcos and his running mate, Sara Duterte, were declared by Congress the winners of the May 9 elections. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 25, 2022
 
