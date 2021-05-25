Home  >  News

Operasyon ng LRT-2 balik-normal na matapos ang operational service

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 25 2021 08:54 AM

MAYNILA - Balik-normal na ang operasyon ng LRT-2 matapos ang isang araw na provisional service Lunes.

Ayon kay Atty. Hernan Cabrera, tagapagsalita ng LRT-2, nagpatupad sila ng provisional service mula Recto hanggang Araneta Cubao Station matapos magkaroon ng technical problem sa Santolan Station Lunes.

Ibig sabihin, hindi sila nagpasakay ng mga pasahero sa Anonas, Katipunan at Santolan Station kahapon.

Paliwanag ni Cabrera, nitong weekend ay kinailangan nilang patayin ang signalling system ng Anonas, Katipunan at Santolan Station para magbigay daan sa integration test bilang paghahanda sa pagbubukas ng karagdagang Masinag at Marikina LRT-2 Stations na nakatakdang maging operational sa Hunyo 22.

Pagkatapos ng integratiom test, binuksan na muli ang signalling system ng mga naturang stasyon. Pero doon nagkaroon ng technical problem sa signalling system ng Santolan Station. Kinailangan nila itong ayusin buong araw Lunes.

Naayos ang signalling system ng tren ala-1 ng madaling-araw Martes kaya nagbalik-operasyon ang LRT 2 alas-6 ng umaga.

Tuloy-tuloy ang pagdating ng mga pasahero na sasakay sa Santolan Station Martes ng umaga. 

