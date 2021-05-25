Operasyon ng LRT-2 balik-normal na matapos ang operational service
ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 25 2021 08:54 AM
Tagalog news, LRT-2, operational service, train, transportation, transit, commuters, commuting, commute
- /sports/05/25/21/nba-jordan-clarkson-sixth-man-award
- /video/news/05/25/21/higit-74000-residente-ng-qc-fully-vaccinated-na-laban-covid-19
- /business/05/25/21/hsbc-ceo-bitcoin-not-for-us
- /sports/05/25/21/nba-warriors-aim-to-sign-stephen-curry-to-supermax-extension
- /overseas/05/25/21/new-york-city-to-send-all-students-back-to-school-this-fall