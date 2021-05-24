Home  >  News

54 attendees of pool party in Quezon City test positive for COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 25 2021 12:34 AM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Mass gatherings that defied existing quarantine restrictions in the Philippines are being investigated by authorities.

Dozens of people who attended one such event in Quezon City are now positive for COVID-19. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 24, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Quezon City   superspreader event   pool party   COVID-19   coronavirus   quarantine protocol violation  