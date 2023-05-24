Home  >  News

Inter-agency body identifies lack of technical manpower, proper equipment in NAIA T3

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 24 2023 11:29 PM

Outdated and overused electrical equipment are seen as one of the culprits behind a recent power outage that led to travel chaos at Manila's international airport. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 24, 2023
 
