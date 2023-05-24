Home > News Inter-agency body identifies lack of technical manpower, proper equipment in NAIA T3 ABS-CBN News Posted at May 24 2023 11:29 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Outdated and overused electrical equipment are seen as one of the culprits behind a recent power outage that led to travel chaos at Manila's international airport. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 24, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight NAIA Ninoy Aquino International Airport power outage House of Representatives /video/news/05/24/23/senators-slam-ngcp-for-charging-consumers-over-unfinished-projects/video/news/05/24/23/authorities-beef-up-preparations-for-typhoon-mawar/video/news/05/24/23/typhoon-mawar-lashes-guam-with-destructive-winds-rainfall/video/news/05/24/23/dfa-pcg-ready-to-provide-aid-to-kin-of-filipinos-killed-in-ship-sinking/news/05/24/23/manhunt-underway-after-korean-detainee-escapes-facility-bi