President Rodrigo Duterte, who is stepping down on June 30, said Monday he gave his "best" during his 6-year term and apologized if this was lacking.

"In a few days, I’ll be out. Iyong nagawa ko, para sa akin, ‘yon na ‘yon, the best that my efforts can really achieve. Kung kulang pa ‘yon, pasensya na po, hindi ko na talaga kaya," Duterte, 77, said in a speech.

(What I did, for me, that's it, the best that my efforts can really achieve. If it's not enough, I apologize, I cannot give more.)

Duterte in 2016 swept to power under the slogan “change is coming”, promising to crush crime, including illegal drugs, and corruption.

"The things that I failed to do [were] mostly not because of negligence or may mga shortcomings ako but talagang time. Six years would not be enough to finish all the projects," he said.

Addressing the crowd, Duterte added, "Maraming salamat po sa inyo and your help in my journey in the 6 years na binigyan n'yo ako ng honor maging presidente ng Pilipinas."

(Thank you for your help in my journey in the 6 years that you gave me the honor of being the President of the Philippines.)

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has secured an insurmountable 16-million lead in the race to succeed Duterte, based on partial, unofficial tallies. The President's daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio also enjoyed a wide lead in the vice presidential race.

Duterte's latest remarks were delivered during the inauguration of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority's new head office in Pasig City.