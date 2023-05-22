Home  >  News

Massive fire guts Manila's historic Post Office building

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 22 2023 11:46 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Manila’s historic Central Post Office is gutted by a fire that all but destroyed the neoclassical landmark. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 22, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Manila Central Post Office   Post Office   architecture   heritage   fire  