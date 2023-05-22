Home  >  News

Marcos says PH can now refocus plans, priorities after COVID-19 pandemic

ABS-CBN News

May 22 2023

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. believes the worst is over for the country’s pandemic situation.

But his statement comes at a time of rising positivity rates and the comeback of face mask mandates in parts of the Philippines. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 22, 2023
 
