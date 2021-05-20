DOH admits COVID-19 herd immunity might not be achieved this year
ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 20 2021 11:05 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, herd immunity, DOH, Department of Health, COVID-19, coronavirus, COVID-19 vaccine rollout
- /video/news/05/20/21/ph-govt-monitoring-areas-outside-ncr-plus-that-registered-rise-in-covid-19-cases
- /video/news/05/20/21/duterte-orders-lgus-to-stop-announcing-covid-19-vaccine-brands
- /entertainment/05/20/21/watch-cardo-primetime-bida-stars-featured-in-new-tv5-station-id
- /video/news/05/20/21/duterte-may-consult-former-presidents-on-west-philippine-sea-palace-says
- /video/business/05/20/21/ph-shares-fall-alongside-asian-peers-as-investors-digest-us-fed-minutes