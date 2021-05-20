Home  >  News

DOH admits COVID-19 herd immunity might not be achieved this year

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 20 2021 11:05 PM

Philippine health officials acknowledge the target to achieve her immunity against COVID-19 might not be reached within the year.

That's despite the arrival of more vaccine doses in the country. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 20, 2021
 
